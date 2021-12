QUETTA (Dunya News) – Police mobile bomb blast injured two personnel at Spinny road in Quetta on Monday.

According to details, unknown bike riders threw bomb on police mobile parked at Spinny road which injured two police officials who were immediately shifted to civil hospital.

It is pertinent to mention here that the police officers naming Zaheer and Shah Rukh were found in critical condition. The police is working to collect different proofs to probe further into matter.