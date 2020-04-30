LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Police, on Monday arrested another prime accused named Imtiaz involved in Sialkot lynching case.

As per details shared by police, Imtiaz Arif Billi was involved in changing residence continuously and fleeing away from the sites of incidents after committing crimes.

Moreover, further raids are being carried out to ensure arrest of various other culprits.

Earlier, Anti-Terrorism Court’s Judge Natasha Naseem Supra had sent 13 major accused to 15-days police custody. All the accused will be presented before court on Dec 21.



Police has also arrested 8 more accused along with 132 suspects under its custody.