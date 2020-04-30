NCOC declares vaccination mandatory for travelers visiting Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday has issued new travel restrictions for different countries in the wake of coronavirus variant Omicron threat.

According to details, NCOC has expanded the list of countries in category C from seven to fifteen.

These countries included Croatia, Hungary, Netherlands, Ukraine, Ireland, Slovenia, Vietnam, Poland, South Africa, Mozambique, Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The NCOC said, essential travel from the above-mentioned countries would require an exemption certificate from their government’s committee.

NCOC has also declared coronavirus vaccination mandatory for all inbound passengers.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 10 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,287,161. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,777.

According to the latest figures by the NCOC, 336 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,041 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 7,626 in Sindh 5,862 in KP, 960 in Islamabad, 742 in Azad Kashmir, 360 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Furthermore 476,830 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 443,519 in Punjab 180,383 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 107,930 in Islamabad, 34,579 in Azad Kashmir 33,507 in Balochistan and 10,413 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 22,252,342 coronavirus tests and 42,944 in the last 24 hours. 1,246,464 patients have recovered in the country whereas 862 patients are in critical condition.

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 0.78 percent.

So far, 81,076,341 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 296,563 in last 24 hours. 51,163,078 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 427,334 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 124,760,553 with 706,253 in the last 24 hours.