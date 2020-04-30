Sialkot lynching: ATC approves 15-day physical remand of 13 prime suspects

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – 13 prime suspects involved in killing Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot over alleged blasphemy have been produced before Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) today (Monday).

During the proceedings, the court has approved 15-day physical remand of the suspects on the appeal of police officers.



On the other hand, the security personnel have launched a series of raids and so far, arrested 131 suspects including 26 prime suspects.

Meanwhile, body of Priyantha Kumara has been sent to Sri Lanka.

Earlier, the concerned authorities had forwarded an initial report on the incident to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Usman Buzdar.

The incident was reported to the police at 11:26 am. A sticker regarding religion was placed on a machine in factory which, the manager directed to remove in the wake of foreigners’ visit, the report stated.

Allegedly, the workers didn’t act on the order due to which, the manager came forward and remove it by himself. The factory owners and administration fled the scene after lynching the Sri Lankan manager, the report mentioned.

The Incident

A mob in Sialkot tortured a Sri Lankan national to death and then burnt his body. The incident occurred on Sialkot’s Wazirabad Road, where workers of private factories attacked the export manager of a factory and burnt his body over alleged blasphemy.

Police were sent to the area to bring the situation under control. Sialkot district police officer Umar Saeed Malik said the man was a Sri Lankan national.

"After successful talks with the angry group of protesters, traffic was resumed on the road," the police official said.