LAHORE (Dunya News) – Following the directions of High Court, City Traffic Police Lahore (CTP) has announced to fine the citizens without driver’s license from December 6.



According to details, the citizens without driving license will have to pay a fine of Rs2000 following the direction of Lahore High Court.

On the other hand, Government of Pakistan (GOP) announced it on that the vehicles traveling on M-2 Lahore-Islamabad motorway must have M-tag from December 7.