Shahbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz extend congratulations on PML-N's victory in NA-133 by-elections

LAHORE (Dunya News) – President Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Shahbaz Sharif and Vice-president PML-N Maryam Nawaz extended their congratulations on party’s victory in NA-133 by-elections.

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz s (PML-N) candidate Shaista Malik emerged victorious in NA-133 Lahore by-elections as per unofficial results reported by Dunya News on Sunday.

According to the results of 254 different polling station of the constituency, PML-N representative Shaista Malik Parveiz bagged 46,811 votes while emrged victorious with a lead of 14,500 votes while the PPP s representative Aslam Gill remained runner up by securing 32,313 votes.

According to forum 47, the results of 254 were calculated. Out of 440485 votes in the constituency, 80997 votes were casted. The voters turn-out remained 18.59 per cent out of which 50936 were males and 30959 females citizens whereas, 898 votes were wasted.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz’s (PML-N) candidate Shaista Malik Pervaiz filed application against polling staff of constituency NA-133.

As per details, the candidate stated that in the polling station of constituency 232, 233 and 234 the presiding officers were involved in compelling public to cast vote in favor of Pakistan Peoples Party s (PPP) candidate.

It is pertinent to state here that PML-N’s representative added that the polling agent of the party immediately floated the complaint to SHO and requested that strict action must be taken against people found guilty in the misconduct.

The polling for by-election in NA-133 constituency of Lahore ended on Sunday while the counting process of elecions in the constituency has started.

The polling started at 8 AM and continued till 5 pm on Dec 5, 2021.

A total of 11 candidates were in the fray for by-election, with a tough contest expected between PML-N’s candidate Shaista Pervez and Peoples Party’s Aslam Gul.

Moreover, 254 polling stations were set up for the polling process of NA-133 in which 22 polling stations are of A category, 198 of B category and 34 polling stations of C category.

200 separate polling stations were set up for men and women whereas 54 mixed polling stations have also been set up.

For foolproof polling, senior police officers were deployed to monitor the security arrangements through patrolling or control room, CCPO Lahore told.