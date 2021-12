Shahbaz Sharif offers gratitude to public for having PML-N in confidence

LAHORE (Dunya News) – President Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Shahbaz Sharif thanked public for having confidence in PML-N with reference to NA-133 by-elections that took place in Lahore on Sunday.

The opposition leader said that he hoped PML-N will fulfill public’s expectations and extended greetings to Shaista Pervaiz on major lead in by-polls.

Moreover, Shahbaz Sharif went on to acknowledge efforts of PML-N workers.