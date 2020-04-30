Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar's car fined in London

LONDON (Dunya News) – Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar’s car was charged fined in London on Sunday.



According to details, due to the non-abidance of traffic rules in London, the fine ticket was generated. The Govern was present in an event related to his son at a fast food restaurant of Central London.

The car was parked against the London traffic rules. And the fine ticket was placed on car.

It is pertinent to mention here that the car was parked on W-line whereas under the traffic parking rules of London, no car can be parked on the aforementioned line. The amount of fine included payment of 140 pounds meanwhile an amount of 70 pounds is supposed to be paid within 14 days.