No one is audacious to destabilize federal govt: Parvez Khattak

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Minister of Defense of Pakistan Parvez Khattak, on Sunday said that no one is audacious to destabilize federal government.

According to details, he said that despite during opposition, his government completed RT bus project from. The project of RT bus service is expanded from Peshawar to Dera Ismail Khan Motorway.

He went on to add that that he stands along PM Imran Khan. Along with the criticism and opposition, the improvement is needed, he said. Exports have increased to 3 per cent while inflation is an international problem whereas a difference between demand and supply of oil could also be catered.

He further said that if anyone has solution of the current problems, they must share. The previous governments merely took debts while the current government aims to return pending debts.