MQM leadership meets PML N counterparts rejects Sindh s local body system

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leadership met Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz’s (PML-N) counterparts on Sunday.



According to details in the meeting, the local body system across Sindh was rejected and it was decided that it will lead mass demonstrations soon.

On the occasion, MQM representative Amir Khan mentioned that if the need of addressing the issues in assembly will be felt, the party will make sure that the issues are put before the assembly.

He went on to add that PPP did not consult MQM while passing the local body bill in assembly while it snatched the right from local government. He said that Sindh government has abandoned the local body bill and is consulting with other party. In case if MQM will further be negated, the party will lead mass protests.

PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair said that the money which is granted to Sindh is spent merely on Karachi while the inner city is not being developed.

Moreover, former finance minister Miftah Ismail said that PPP has attacked the local body rights. It shows a different face in province and federal platforms.

Earlier on December 3, Former mayor Karachi and member of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Farooq Sattar had also met Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leadership and discussed the ongoing political scenario of the country.

During the meeting, Secretary General (SG) PML-N Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan’s economic independence had to surrender before IMF. Previously the country was on its way of becoming hub of economy while today it is global beggar.



Furthermore, he added that the democratic powers must unite to save Pakistan from an economic downfall. He added that PML-N s government had left the country in prosperous condition.

The PML-N SG said that the current government has not granted salary to foreign-embassies since last three months and has defaulted. The democratic powers must take unified action to ensure national prosperity. Moreover, he went on to acknowledge that efforts of Farooq Sattar.

While talking to media, Farooq Sattar added that the national political scenario is under critical threats such as that of economic and political instability while the mini-budget has proven itself to be the last nail in economy’s coffin.