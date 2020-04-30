NA-133 by-elections: Shaista Malik Pervaiz files application against polling staff

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz’s (PML-N) candidate Shaista Malik Pervaiz filed application against polling staff of constituency NA-133 on Sunday.

According to details, the candidate stated that in the polling station of constituency 232, 233 and 234 the presiding officers were involved in compelling public to cast vote in favor of Pakistan Peoples Party s (PPP) candidate.

It is pertinent to state here that PML-N’s representative added that the polling agent of the party immediately floated the complaint to SHO and requested that strict action must be taken against people found guilty in the misconduct.