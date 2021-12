Imran Jaffer was killed in a gun attack allegedly after an argument.

According to police, AC Jhang Imran Jaffer was killed in a gun attack allegedly after an argument during visit to his hometown.

Following the firing incident, the police rushed to the crime scene and inspected the crime scene and collected evidence.