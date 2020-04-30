LAHORE (Dunya News) – The concerned authorities on Saturday have forwarded an initial report on the incident pertaining to the killing of Sri Lankan manager Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Usman Buzdar.



According to the report, the incident was reported to the police at 11:26 am. A sticker regarding religion was placed on a machine in factory which, the manager directed to remove in the wake of foreigners’ visit, the report stated.



Allegedly, the workers didn’t act on the order due to which, the manager came forward and remove it by himself. The factory owners and administration fled the scene after lynching the Sri Lankan manager, the report mentioned.

On the other hand, the postmortem report of Priyantha Kumara showed that most of his body was burnt while his bones were also broken due to severe torture.

Earlier in the day, the security personnel arrested second prime suspect who incited the mob to torture Sri Lankan manager to death in Sialkot over alleged blasphemy.

Suspect Talha was shifted to some unknown place for interrogation. So far, police officers arrested over 100 people with the help of CCTV for killing the manager.

