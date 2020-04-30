The Election Commission of Pakistan has set up 254 polling stations for the voters.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Election campaign for the by-election in the National Assembly constituency NA-133 ended at midnight Friday. Voting will be held on Sunday (December 5), Dunya News reported.

According to details, a total number of 11 candidates belonging to various political parties and independents are contesting the NA-133 by election. The seat fell vacant after the death of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Pervaiz Malik.

According to sources, the real contest is expected between Shaista Pervaiz Malik of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Aslam Gill.

It is pertinent to mention here that the nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) candidates Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife Musarrat Jamshed Cheema were rejected by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as proposer of the PTI’s Jamshed Cheema and his wife was not a resident of NA-133.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has set up 254 polling stations for the voters. There are 440,085 registered voters in the constituency out of which 233,585 are male and 206,927 are female voters.

