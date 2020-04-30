Armless boy of Quetta astonishes people by driving, writing with feet

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Armless boy of Quetta astonishes people by carrying out routine tasks including playing football, writing and driving with feet.

According to details, the 13-year-old Rafiullah who is an inborn child is the heart throb of his resident locality. The boy has not only impressed his relatives and neighbors but is acknowledged by his teachers as well.

Rafiullah is seen as the source of inspiration by the people not only of his acquaintance but of the ones also who see him.

The special kid is the brother to four siblings and aims to become doctor one day. The armless boy has shown remarkable performance in not only the grounds so education but in sports as well.

It is pertinent to mention here that the high spirits of boy are the reason behind positive attitude towards life of many hearts. During the interview, not even for a micro-second the emotions of disparity, disappointment and disgust were observed on the face of Rafiullah. We pray for his successful prosperity in the life ahead.