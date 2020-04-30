Nationwide condemnations pour in as Sialkot factory workers torture Sri Lankan manger to death

SIALKOT (Dunya News) – Nationwide condemnations poured in across social media as Sialkot factory workers tortured Sri Lankan manager to death on Friday.

According to details, Pakistan’s civil and military forefront including Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan Imran Khan, Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and others took it to their social media handles and condemned the incident.

Earlier today, a Sri-Lankan national manager of a private factory was beaten to death by mob on Wazirabad Road under the allegation of blasphemy charges.

According to the details shared by police sources, not only the manager was tortured to death but his dead body was also set on fire by mob which included factory workers. The mob blocked the road, hurled the slogans, surrounded and vandalized the factory.

As per details shared by District Police Officer (DPO) Omar Saeed Malik a heavy contingent of police reached the spot and tried to control the situation.



"After successful talks with the angry group of protesters, traffic was resumed on the road," the police official said.

Moreover, the DPO said an investigation into the death of the foreign manager is under way.



COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa condemned the murder of a Sri Lankan man in Sialkot and directed all out support to civil administration to arrest perpetrators of this heinous crime and bring them to justice.

— PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) December 3, 2021

As per the details issued by ISPR, COAS stated, “The cold blooded murder of Sri Lankan Mr Priyantha Kumara by a mob at Sialkot is extremely condemnable and shameful.”



He added that such extra judicial vigilantism could not be condoned at any cost.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 3, 2021

Taking it to Twitter, PM said that he was overseeing the investigations and all those responsible would be dealt with the severity of the law.

“I am overseeing the investigations & let there be no mistake all those responsible will be punished with full severity of the law,” he said.



The premier said that the arrests were already in progress.



President Dr Arif Alvi said the Sialkot incident was definitely very sad and shameful, and not religious in any way whatsoever.

— Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) December 3, 2021

He was referring to a mob attack on a factory in Sialkot and the burning alive of a Sri Lankan factory manager earlier in the day.



Responding to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s tweet on the issue, the president appreciated the prompt action taken by the prime minister and the Government of Pakistan.



“The Sialkot incident is definitely very sad & shameful, and not religious in any way whatsoever,” he commented.

He said that Islam was a religion that established cannons of deliberative justice rather than mob lynching.



Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar taking to his Twitter handle and condemning the incident added that the strict scrutiny will be ensured. He stated that the “inhuman act” of the mob will not spared.

— Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) December 3, 2021

“I am extremely shocked at the horrific Sialkot incident. I have instructed IG Police to thoroughly investigate it. No one is allowed to take law in their hands. Rest assured, individuals involved in this inhumane act will not be spared!!”

Special Representative to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi vehemently condemned the killing of a foreign mill manager in Sialkot, terming it an act of brutality and barbarism.

In a statement, Asharafi who is also Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman, said the killing of a person in Sialkot was an unIslamic and inhumane act. Culprits would be arrested and taken to the task, he added.



Federal Minister for Interior Pakistan Sheikh Rashid taking it to Twitter added that no hostile emotion in the name of religious should be promulgated and special security institutes should collaborate with the government for maintaining security across country.

— Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) December 3, 2021

Federal Minster of Human Rights Pakistan Sherin Mazari said that the Sialkot incident is inhuman and should be condemned. The mob will be held accountable for carrying out the torture she shared.

— Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) December 3, 2021

Vice President PML-N Maryam Nawaz stated that the Sialkot incident is very inhuman. She added that we must be conscious about the message we are giving to the coming generations.

— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) December 3, 2021

President PML-N Shehbaz Sharif stated that Sialkot incident is condemnable. He said that the message of Prophet PBUH must be observed and practically implemented.

— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) December 3, 2021