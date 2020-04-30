Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that teachers should ask children to pray for rain.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Friday said that after reciting Durood Sharif in the school assembly, teachers should pray for eradication of smog, respiratory and lung diseases.

During the meeting, the acting governor Punjab said that respiratory and lung diseases are spreading rapidly due to smog and climate change is also a major reason for the surge in such diseases.

He went on to say that the only solution to get rid of such diseases is the rain and at this time rain is also needed for better cultivation of crops.

He said this in his meeting with religious scholars and teachers who called on him in Lahore on Friday.

