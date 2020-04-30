SC had ordered Agha Siraj Durrani to surrender before NAB and face the trial.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday has arrested Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani from the premises of Supreme Court (SC) in assets beyond income case.

Sources told that the speaker has been shifted to NAB Rawalpindi office where he will be kept till his transit remand. The bureau will also conduct his medical checkup during the stay.



Earlier in the day, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader had appeared before the apex court and sought pre-arrest bail.



A three-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the matter and directed the speaker to surrender before the NAB and face the proceedings.

Durrani’s lawyer requested the court to grant his client bail so that he can surrender before the relevant trial court.

SC rejected the plea and directed him to first comply with the order of the Sindh High Court (SHC) and surrender before NAB, after which his case would be heard next week

“We have to proceed with the case as per the law,” Justice Bandial stated.

The court later adjourned the case till next week.

Earlier, NAB officers had raided the residence of the speaker following rejection of his bail from SHC but they failed to arrest him due to resistance from his guard.

It is pertinent to mention that the NAB had approved an inquiry against Durrani and others over various allegations of corruption in July, 2018. The speaker has been alleged of accumulating assets worth Rs1.6 billion through illegal sources.

NAB said the assets of Agha Siraj Durrani were valued at Rs479.4 million but he showed them to be worth Rs151.6 million.

