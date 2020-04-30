Pakistan Embassy in Serbia's Twitter handle hacked, MoFA confirms

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has confirmed on its social media networking site that Pakistan Embassy in Serbia’s Twitter handle was hacked and no such statement was released by the embassy.

The Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia have been hacked.



Messages being posted on these accounts are not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia.

— Spokesperson MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) December 3, 2021

Earlier, a tweet came from the employees of Pakistan Embassy in Serbia that they have been deprived of salaries since 3 months.

On a social networking website Serbian employees working for Pakistani embassy wrote, “With inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you expect @ImranKhanPTI that we goverment officials will remain silent & keep working for you without been paid for past 3 months.”

However, MoFA has rejected the claims.