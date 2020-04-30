Azam Swati tenders written apology to ECP

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister of Railway Azam Swati has tendered a written apology on the issue of allegations to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

A three-member bench of the Election Commission headed the show cause notice case of Federal Minister Railway, Azam Swati.

The bench questioned barrister Ali Zafar as to where Azam Swati was. The lawyer answered, “Azam Swati is not here today, so I have appeared.”

The member from Sindh of the Election Commission questioned whether Azam Swati was ignoring the Election Commission and said that he was in the Senate at the last hearing but did not come here, on which the lawyer replied that Azam Swati appeared before the Election Commission twice.

On that matter, Member Sindh commented that all institutions should respect each other therefore Azam Swati will have to appear and apologize.

However, Barrister Ali Zafar submitted a written apology to the Election Commission on behalf of Azam Swati.

In his apology, Azam Swati wrote that if his words offended the Election Commission then he apologizes moreover he wrote that he wants to see a stronger Election Commission and never tried to have disputes with the ECP and he is a federal minister and have always worked for strengthening of institutions.

The Election Commission adjourned the hearing of the Azam Swati case till December 22.

Talking to the media after the hearing, Barrister Ali Zafar, a lawyer for Azam Swati, said, "it is the duty of every citizen to respect state institutions and make it powerful. We have submitted a formal apology and the next hearing will be held on December 22."