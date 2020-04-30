SC orders Agha Siraj Durrani to surrender before NAB

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Supreme Court (SC) on Friday has ordered Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani to surrender before National Accountability Bureau (NAB).



According to details, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) speaker approached the apex court in a case pertaining to his bail in assets beyond income trial.



On the occasion, Durrani expressed hope that he will get justice from SC.



Earlier, a team of NAB had raided the residence of the speaker following rejection of his bail from Sindh High Court (SHC) but failed to arrest him due to resistance from his guard.



It is pertinent to mention that the NAB had approved an inquiry against Durrani over various allegations of corruption in July, 2018.