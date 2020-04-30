The injured women were shifted to the Burn Ward of Civil Hospital.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – At least two women suffered serious burn injuries in an acid attack in Akhtar Colony area of Karachi on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

According to police, the victims were identified as Sonia and Shazia. Police sources informed that a man identified as Yasir, ex-husband of Sonia, sprayed acid on her and Shazia due to which they suffered injuries.

The injured women were shifted to the Burn Ward of Civil Hospital. Hospital sources said that both the injured were in critical condition. Police have registered a case and started investigation.

