AHMEDPUR SHARQIA/SARGODHA (Dunya News) – At least five persons were killed and four were wounded in two separate accidents in Ahmedpur Sharqia and Sargodha on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the first accident occurred in Ahmedpur Sharqia where three youth were killed when they fell from a tractor trolley in Ismail Jalalpur. The youth were going on tractor trolley to attend a marriage ceremony. Rescue teams shifted the dead bodies to hospital.

The second accident occurred in Sargodha, where a tractor trolley while violating the one way traffic collided with a car, killing a child and the car driver on the spot and injuring four other. Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

