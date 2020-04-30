SC orders to make MDCAT mandatory for admission in medical colleges

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Supreme Court (SC) passed an ordered on making the Medical and Dental Admission Test (MDCAT) mandatory for obtaining admission in the medical colleges across country.

According to the details, the SC’s orders came in response to the filed application by medical students. The case comprising a decision of five-pages was heard under the presence of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.

SC stated that although private medical colleges have different tests yet, MDCAT is a basic legal necessity for any student who aims to get admission in medical colleges across country.