The reception is going to be held in Pakistan.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz has suspended all political activities for 15 days due to reception of her son Junaid Safdar.

According to Marriyum Aurangzeb, PML-N vice president suspended the activities to make preparations for Junaid’s reception.

It merits mention that Junaid Safdar is going to be holding a wedding reception on December 17.

Junaid tied the knot with Ayesha Saif Khan in London but Junaid’s parents Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar were unable to attend the ceremony because their names were on the ECL.

However, the reception is going to be held in Pakistan.