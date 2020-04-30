PM Imran Khan decides to address youth across country

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, on Thursday decided to address the youth of the country.

According to details, PM held a meeting with the in charge Kamyab Jawan Program Usman Dar. It was decided in the meeting that the sports program under the youth empowerment initiative will be started from December 6. The talent hunt will include 12 games such as cricket, hockey etc.

For the talent hunt, youth all across the country will be able to partake in the competitions. The security of the youth will be catered by the rangers which have already been divided into 25 teams across Pakistan.

Moreover, PM ordered to include several reserved seats for hockey players in universities meanwhile the competitions will take place this year around December 6. The launching ceremony will be held in Jinnah Stadium Islamabad. The preparations for the launching ceremony have been started.

It is pertinent to mention here that Usman Dar said through this initiative, Pakistani youth will be able to inculcate their talent for sports; meanwhile, the will exposure at international level will be ensured through national competitions.