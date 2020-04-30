ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Teachers and employees on Thursday have staged a protest against placing Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) under the Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

According to details, the protesters have reached infront of the Parliament by removing barriers and fences where they manhandled with the security personnel and exchanged harsh words.



The teachers have threatened that the protest outside the Parliament can be turned into a sit-in if the government does not withdraw this move.

Meanwhile, addressing the protesters, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif said that the government is trying to create problems for the teachers by imposing Local Government Ordinance 2021. We won’t allow the ministers to do whatever they want, he clarified.



Khawaja Asif said that the general masses are forced to sell their children and kidneys due to increasing inflation in the country.



On the other hand, all 390 schools in the federal capital remained closed, affecting around 200,000 students.



It is to be mentioned here that the teachers went on strike against the Local Government Ordinance 2021. Under this ordinance, FDE would report to the yet-to-be elected mayor of Islamabad.