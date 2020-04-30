Opposition announces to boycott in-camera briefing of NSC

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Opposition parties on Thursday have announced to boycott the in-camera session of the parliamentary committee on national security to discuss the security situation in the region.



The opposition stated that it had not only participated in the important sessions and briefings on national issues but also presented their suggestions. The government is using the Parliament as rubber stamp which is unacceptable, the joint statement stated.

The decision to not attend the NSC meeting was taken over government’s intension of bulldozing the key bills during the in-camera briefing.



It is to be mentioned here that National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser had summoned the NSC session on December 6.



During the meeting, National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yousuf will brief the parliamentarians on the security situation of the region as well as the country.



All the parliamentary leaders including Leader of Opposition in NA Shehbaz Sharif, were invited to attend the session.