Local bodies system: Punjab announces party-based elections at grass root level

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab’s new local bodies system has been changed once again and the lower level announced to hold party-based elections.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar nods change in the draft law of local bodies system.

The Punjab government had earlier announced elections on party basis at the mayor and district council level.

Elections were also announced on a non-party basis in Neighborhood Council and village council.

However, after the amendment both the elections at the top and the grassroots level will be held directly on party basis.

On the other hand, a private company officer met with CM Punjab, during the meeting he appreciated the effective steps taken by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in countering corona outbreak.

Speaking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that investors in Punjab have been provided investment facility under one window and zero NOC policy on investment will be introduced soon, inspector less regime system has been introduced as well, moreover, labour laws are also being made easier.

Usman Buzdar further said that Special Economic Zones are being created for investment in Punjab, for this purpose Chief Minister’s investment facilitation centre has been set up for investors, increased investment will create employment opportunities and strengthen the economy.

In last 3 years, 16 cement plants have been approved, revolutionary steps have been taken to facilitate investors in Punjab on priority basis, he added.