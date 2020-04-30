Ceremony was held in the committee room of the Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar’s office.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The University of Law (ULaw) and University of the Punjab (PU) signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance collaboration between both organisations.

Professor Peter Crisp, Deputy Vice Chancellor Law, Faisal Azeem, Managing Director - Pakistan, Global University Systems and Kelvin Jones, Director of International, Global University Systems; Dr. Amanullah, Dean College of Law University of the Punjab and Sobia Khurram, Director, Directorate of International Linkages, University of the Punjab were also present on the accession.

Following the MoU, both organisations will work very closely to modernise the law curriculum being taught at University of the Punjab, adopting best practices of teaching legal studies, and creating pathways for the exchange of students and faculty.

Addressing the ceremony, Professor Crisp said that The University of Law would be working with University of the Punjab to further enhance the legal curriculum to ensure it meets the needs of a globalised and challenging marketplace. He said this collaboration would build exciting careers for young people and will make a significant contribution to the ongoing economic success of Pakistan.

Addressing the ceremony, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad briefed the delegation about PU and said that there was need to promote bilateral relations among higher education institutions of both the countries. He said that there should be exchange of teachers and students among the universities of both the countries.

Later, the delegation from ULaw visited PU Department of Law and delivered a lecture on “The Emerging Trends in Legal Profession”