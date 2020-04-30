Fake accounts are the real face of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s politics: Hassan Khawar

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab government spokesperson Hassan Khawar has said that Peoples Party is not aware of the situation of people of Sindh and fake accounts are the real face of chairman Peoples Party’s politics.

Talking to media in Lahore, Hassan Khawar said that yesterday Bilawal Bhutto gave a fiery speech, there are anonymous accounts and properties worth billions of rupees behind his fiery politics.

Hassan Khawar further said that Benazir Bhutto gave him the chain of the four provinces, today the Peoples Party has last chain. Moreover, Peoples Party started with Roti, kapra and Makaan slogan however ended up at all dirty and foggy politics.

He said that NA-133 has drowned in the sea of paid votes. Peoples party and N-League can only buy votes from notes.