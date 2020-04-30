Govt laying network of roads in far-flung areas of Balochistan: NA Deputy Speaker

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Wednesday has said that the government is laying a network of roads in far-flung areas of Balochistan to provide better communication facilities to people.



He was talking to newsmen in Quetta.



The deputy speaker said the government is working on priority basis for dualization of Chaman to Quetta and Quetta to Karachi roads.

