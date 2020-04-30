11.5% inflation per month is a proof of economic destruction: Shahbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-N President and Leader of opposition Shahbaz Sharif warned the nation that 11.5% inflation per month is a proof of economic destruction, people are committing suicide due to inflation and unemployment whereas rulers are urging them not to panic.

In a statement, Shahbaz Sharif said that inflation reaching the highest level of the year is an evidence of the doom and destruction of the economy for the poor, inflation has reached a 13-year high record, people are burning in the fire of inflation however government statements will not extinguish this fire.

While commenting on the current inflation situation he said that the account deficit is constantly increasing. Moreover, the account deficit for the current financial year released in July-October has reached to $5.1 billion.