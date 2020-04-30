ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday has said that new elections in Pakistan will be held through electronic voting machines.



Talking to media, the minister hoped that there will be no complain of rigging in elections carried out by using EVMs. Now, the decision is of opposition whether it will approach court or not, he added.



Sheikh Rashid said that increasing inflation has affected salaried employees.



We have to find out some solution to overcome the crises in Pakistan, he expressed.