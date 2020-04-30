Regional Election Commissioner issued notices to PPP leaders on holding the meeting despite the ban.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday has issued notices to chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other party leaders for holding a public rally in Peshawar ahead of local bodies elections.

The Regional Election Commissioner issued notices to PPP leader on holding the meeting despite the ban. PPP had organised a public rally in Peshawar in connection with the party’s 54th foundation day event.

According to sources, notices were also issued to other PPP leaders including Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Syed Khursheed Shah, Saeed Ghani and others.

As per Para 17 of the ECP’s Code of Conduct, no member of parliament can visit a constituency where elections are scheduled after the dates for the election have been notified.

