ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Amid the global concern of the new COVID variant Omicron, government has decided to start Covid booster shots from today (Wednesday), Dunya News reported.

According to sources, a preliminary strategy has been chalked out regarding the start of the booster dose of coronavirus vaccine. The government will start administration of booster dose to health workers and elderly people from today.

Sources also informed that the booster shot of coronavirus vaccine would not be mandatory. Healthcare workers and people above the age of 50 will be given the booster dose. People with weak immune systems would also be administered the booster shot.

