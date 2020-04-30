Sindh govt imposes new restrictions amid fears of omicron variant

KARACHI (Dunya News) – With the emergence of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus late last week and after countries across the globe rushed to close their borders to travelers from southern Africa, the Sindh government on Tuesday has imposed new restrictions across the province in view of the new corona virus variant Omicron.

Chief Secretary Sindh Mumtaz Shah while issuing an alert, directed all departments of the provincial government to take all necessary steps to curb the potential spread of the Omicron.

The chief secretary directed the authorities to be fully prepared to deal with the new variant, directing them to complete all arrangements within 10 days in this connection.

Shah said that strict action should be taken against violators of Coronavirus SOPs, adding that vaccination process should be intensified again on emergency basis to prevent the spread of virus and report should be submitted.

The Sindh Home Department, in a notification, said the National Command and Operations Centre had placed Karachi, Sukkur, and Sanghar in "category B" — cities with good vaccination progress — while other cities of the province fell under "category C" — cities with low vaccination progress.

The authorities directed that attendance at hotels and restaurants in these districts may not surpass 50 per cent of total capacity. On the other hand, only 70 percent attendance will be allowed for indoor dining gatherings.

The notification further stated that markets and business activities can continue till 10pm, while essential services — pharmacies, medical facilities, vaccination centres, petrol pumps, CNG stations, and others — can function 24/7.

The provincial government also announced that educational activities would continue across the province.