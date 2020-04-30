The ECP also sought recommendations for setting up of inquiry committees for departmental action

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday decided to initiate criminal proceedings against the officers involved in rigging in NA-75 Daska by-election.

A statement issued by the ECP said that departmental action would be taken against all those involved while the Commission also sought drafts of criminal complaints from the concerned departments.

The ECP also sought recommendations for setting up of inquiry committees for departmental action and directed the concerned departments to submit their recommendations for approval within a week.

The Commission has said that it should be ensured that no officer involved in rigging is assigned duty in the next election.