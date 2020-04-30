Local government system: Punjab government’s political team to meet Pervez Elahi

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government’s political team decided to meet acting Governor Punjab Chaudhary Pervez Elahi over issuance of ordinance on Punjab’s new municipal system. The meeting will be taken up in the light of instructions given by Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

Secretary Local Body Noor ul Amin Mengal met CM Punjab, during the meeting Secretary Local Body briefed CM on details of his meeting with acting Governor Chaudhary Pervez Elahi yesterday.

The CM was apprised of the proposal given by Muslim League Q to bring a system of Tehsil councils in the new municipal system.

Additionally, the secretary also apprised CM of the proposal of Muslim League Q to add an educational condition for the selection of mayor and chairman district council.

Furthermore, Usman Buzdar directed the team to hold talks with acting Governor Punjab. Local Bodies Minister Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed will meet Chaudhary Pervez Elahi today. The Local Bodies Minister will talk to Chaudhary Pervez Elahi on the issue of ordinance and Q league proposals.

Moreover, the acting governor had yesterday made new proposals for the new municipal system and Punjab government will try to resolve the issue politically through talks with coalition parties.