LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday has termed the economic condition of Pakistan as alarming.



The PML-N leader said that next year, more loans will be taken to pay salaries, pensions and even to run the country.



The destruction of economy is due to the wrong policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, he added.

