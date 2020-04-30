IHC directs former GB CJ to record reply on his affidavit within five days

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday has heard contempt of court case against former Chief Judge of Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamin and others.

During the hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah has directed Rana Shamim to record reply on his affidavit within five days.

The judge asked Rana Shamin whether he accepts the content written in the affidavit over which he stated that he hasn t seen the affidavit which was submitted in this court as the original one is locked in his locker in United Kingdom.

Attorney general said it is strange that ex-CJ doesn’t remember what is in the affidavit. Every day of this court is important as it is the "season" of leaks, he added.

Subsequently, the court has adjourned the hearing till December 7.



Previously, IHC had issued a notice to Attorney General over admissibility of a plea seeking formation of commission to investigate alleged audio leak of former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar.

During the hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that everyday surprises us with something new in Pakistan. We are living in a society where social media is running without any regulation, he added.

Earlier, IHC had turned down the contempt of court plea against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

While announcing the reserved verdict, IHC CJ Athar Minallah declared the petition filed by Advocate Kulsoom as inadmissible. Just a criticism on Saqib Nisar doesn’t come under contempt of court. It’s the responsibility of judges to ensure justice to the sufferers, he added.

The CJ further said that an independent judge never gets affected by some criticism. After retirement, judges are no longer part of any court, therefore, the contempt of court is not for a common man, he remarked.

Athar Minallah also expressed that ex-CJP was bashed in personal capacity.

It is to be mentioned here that the high court had taken notice of revelations leveled by former chief judge of Gilgit Baltistan Rana Muhammad Shamim regarding PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz and summoned all the parties and Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan in personal capacity.

Former CJ of Gilgit Baltistan was also served with contempt of court notice.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked, “I trust each and every judge of the court. The judges can also be made accountable and criticized. An environment of disbelief will prevail in society if people stop trusting the courts.”

Athar Minallah told the he had also faced social media backlash. He further directed the journalist to read his story’s headline. The IHC CJ asked where the former judge had notarized this affidavit as it is not part of any record of this court.