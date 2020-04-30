Immediate elections are the only solution to the problems of the country: Shahid

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said that inflation is rising in the country by every passing day and new agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) will cause further flood of inflation.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, while talking to media persons, said that immediate elections are the only solution to the problems of the country.

The PML-N leader said that his party never politically targeted anyone. He added that country cannot function as long as there is NAB in the country.

Shahid Khaqan also said that legal action should be taken against Maryam Nawaz if she broke any law.