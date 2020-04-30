Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

ALIPUR CHATTHA (Dunya News) – At least two youth were killed and another was wounded in a road accident in Alipur Chattha on Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, two youth were killed and another sustained injuries when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a speeding dumper near Muhalla Hayderabad.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Rescue sources said that one of the deceased is identified as 20-year-old Zohaib-ul-Hassan.

