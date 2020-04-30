The number of total confirmed COVID-19 patients in Balochistan stands at 32,479 on Sunday.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Coronavirus has claimed one more life in Balochistan on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 360 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to Balochistan Health Department, no new case of COVID-19 was reported in the province in the last 24 hours.

Balochistan Health Department said at least 1,296,230 people were screened for the virus till November 29 (Monday). The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Balochistan stands at 32,479 as no new case was reported in the past 24 hours.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 42 active coronavirus cases in the province while 32,069 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far. At least 360 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan.

