Parliamentary Committee reschedules conference for allocation of new EC members on Dec 8

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Parliamentary Committee decided to reschedule the conference for allocation of new Election Commission (EC) members to December 8 as the conference held on Monday dissolved without any decision.

Pertaining to the allocation of two members of Election Commission (EC), a conference was held under the presidency of Chairperson Sherry Rehman. Various ministers including Federal Minister Asad Umar, Azam Swati, Fawad Chaudhary, Manzoor Kakar, Shahid Akhtar Ali and Senator Taj Haidar attended the meeting. Moreover, Rana Sananullah, Minister of Defence Pervez Khattak, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Azam Nazir Tarar attended the conference through a video link.

In addition, the opposition demanded that the decision must be done on the fair and transparent basis following merit.

The government’s ministers said that the opposition must consult with each other. It granted time on the demand of opposition due to the conduction of Lahore elections. The one who fulfills all criterion of merit will be accepted, the government stated. Moreover, the government ensured to observe the perimeters of merit carefully.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said that the ones who can bear the pressure will submit the names of candidates on merit. He went on to add that the search of best options is continued. The names have been enlisted further names cannot be added. Saad Rafique mentioned that the final selection will be based on a collective decision.