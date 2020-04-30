NEPRA to increase electricity prices by Rs4.75 per unit: CPPA

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), on Monday suggested that the electricity prices must be increased by Rs4.75 per unit across country.

According to details the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has requested NEPRA to increase the electricity prices with reference to the October’s monthly fuel adjustment prices across country.

As per details shared by CPPA in October, electricity of Rs 25.22 was produced by diesel; meanwhile, that of Rs 22.21 was generated by Frans oil. Moreover, the generation of electricity by water increased to 23.36, coal to 16.69, Frans oil to 10.88, diesel oil to 0.5, gas to 9.67 and LNG to 23.93 per cent.



It is pertinent to mention here that in case if NEPRA approves the CPPA’s request of introducing hike in electricity prices, the public will have to face an extra burden of Rs60 billion all across the country.