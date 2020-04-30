Saudi Funds approves agreement of $3 bn with SBP

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Saudi Funds approved an agreement of $3 billion to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday.

According to the details, the amount of the agreement will be stored in the revenues of State Bank of Pakistan.

On the other hand, Minister of Finance Shauqat Tarin called on Prime Minister (PM) Pakistan Imran Khan and briefed him with the news of Saudi oil and financial contribution.

Moreover, PM was briefed about the recent addition of revenues which the finance department received from the public sector institutes.