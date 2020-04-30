QUETTA (Dunya News) – Former Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal on Monday said that he accepted the minus-one formula for greater interest of the province.

Jam Kamal is back in Quetta after over a month when his own party members filed a no confidence motion against him and forced him to resign.

Talking to media persons, Kamal said that he resigned due to the prevailing circumstances and from last four to five months government machinery is unable to do anything.

Jam Kamal further said that if workers and leaders of his party want he can resign from the post of President of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).