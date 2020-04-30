Mini-budget in line with IMF terms is a threat to national security: Shahbaz Sharif

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League (N) President and Leader of opposition Shahbaz Sharif said he had already told the nation that the next mini budget will be on IMF terms. The government again proved itself of lying to the nation and parliament of Pakistan. It played a criminal role in protecting the interests of the nation.

Shahbaz Sharif said in a statement that making budget on IMF terms is a threat to Pakistan’s national security, the government has proved to be conspiring against Pakistan’s economic sovereignty.

Along with that legislation on State Bank and GST will make Pakistan an economic slave of IMF in which IMF will pay the role of viceroy.

Shahbaz Sharif further said that there are serious dangers and concerns regarding Pakistan’s defense capabilities and the system will be paralyzed as a result of the current IMF conditions therefore Imran Niazi should resign instead of bringing in a mini budget.

Moreover, the allies of government should stand up against the mini budget for the sake of national interest, the passage of the mini budget means stamping slavery on the future of Pakistan and its people.

The League leader said that his party will stop the government as the mini budget is a death well for a nation that is already inflicted by inflation.

Furthermore, he said that the prices of essential commodities have risen making it impossible for the nation to live decently. Tax hike will end businesses, the size of the economy will further shrink and millions more will be unemployed.

Getting rid of the tyrannical government is the only way to salvation for the nation, he added.