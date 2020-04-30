Ch Sarwar says overseas Pakistanis are pride of country and we are standing with them.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar on Monday has said that overseas Pakistanis should be given representation in National and Provincial Assemblies.

In a meeting with Lord Mayor of Birmingham Councillor Muhammad Afzal and overseas Pakistanis in UK, the governor said that overseas Pakistanis are pride of country and we are standing with them.

Chaudhry Sarwar further said in order to thwart India’s ambitions, overseas Pakistanis must move forward in the politics of European countries.